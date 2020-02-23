WATCH: Those who deny that apartheid was a crime against humanity must wake up, says Ramaphosa









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Vryheid - In what could be interpreted as a swipe at under-fire former apartheid leader, FW de Klerk, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says some people are trying to conceal the brutality of the apartheid system.

Speaking during a Raymond "Oom Ray" Mhlaba memorial lecture in Vryheid in northern KZN on Sunday, and without mentioning names, Ramaphosa said subtle racism is on the rise once again.

He said among the ways the demon is rearing its ugly head is through rants disguised as robust debates. He also said some are showing it by trying to rewrite history and present the apartheid system as less brutal.





Ramaphosa's remarks could be interpreted as an indirect swipe against de Klerk who in the past two weeks has been under fire for saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity. However, after an uproar, he retracted the statement and went underground. Ramaphosa added that if there are some South Africans who still believe that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, they "must wake up" and embrace reality.





Other senior political leaders that have lambasted de Klerk for the statement include former President Thabo Mbeki, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the EFF and South African Communist Party.



