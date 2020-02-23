Vryheid - In what could be interpreted as a swipe at under-fire former apartheid leader, FW de Klerk, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says some people are trying to conceal the brutality of the apartheid system.
Speaking during a Raymond "Oom Ray" Mhlaba memorial lecture in Vryheid in northern KZN on Sunday, and without mentioning names, Ramaphosa said subtle racism is on the rise once again.
He said among the ways the demon is rearing its ugly head is through rants disguised as robust debates. He also said some are showing it by trying to rewrite history and present the apartheid system as less brutal.