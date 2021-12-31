WATCH: Thousands flock to see Desmond Tutu’s closed coffin at St George's Cathedral on final day of viewing

Cape Town - Thousands of mourners, from all over South Africa and the world, have descended outside the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, to pay their final respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died on December 26, after a long illness. Despite a delay in viewing the closed coffin of the late Archbishop, mourners – young and old – waited patiently to pay their final respects to the global icon, as the snaking queues could be seen all the way into the Company’s Garden, which surround the cathedral.

St George's Cathedral is the Anglican cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, and the seat of the Archbishop of Cape Town. It is both the metropolitical church of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and a congregation in the Diocese of Cape Town. Security around the cathedral remained tight, with law enforcement officers stationed to maintain peace and order.

Video: Chad Williams/ IOL Politics Metro Police officers, as well as the SAPS, could be seen across Adderley Street, Wale Street, and Queen Victoria Street, the roads which surround the St George's Cathedral. Several roads around the cathedral were closed, as his cortège snaked its way from Hertzog Boulevard towards Adderley Street, into Wale Street.