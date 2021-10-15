WATCH: To honour Tshepo Motaung's life, let’s go out and vote - Cyril Ramaphosa tells supporters in Tshwane

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lamented the murder of ANC ward councillor Tshepo Motaung. Motaung was shot dead, execution-style, by unknown hit men last month in what is believed to be a political killing.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his campaign trail in Tshwane on Friday morning, before the local government elections next month. While addressing ANC supporters in ward 22, Ramaphosa said he was heartbroken since he heard about Motaung's murder. "(To the) thugs, you can run but cannot run forever –we are going to catch you. To honour his life, let’s go out and vote on 1 November. Let’s build a strong and united ANC,” said Ramaphosa.

Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area twice since Motaung's death. Motaung had been driving home from a meeting and was in the company of his uncle and nephew when they were ambushed at a cul-de-sac at Mabopane Block UX.

He was shot at least 20 times. His uncle was also shot and his nephew escaped unharmed. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa used the platform to encourage community members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and he debunked the myths about the jab, including that it would make women infertile and men impotent.

President #cyrilramaphosa has arrived in Mabopane, Tshwane to address his supporters. #elections #LGE2021 Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics pic.twitter.com/WNdmNo5mDH — IOL News (@IOL) October 15, 2021 He introduced councillor candidate Kate Mabaso and praised the community for electing a female candidate. Ramaphosa said he was confident that Mabaso would neither be involved in graft nor give community projects to her family members. Some aspiring entrepreneurs from the community used the campaign as an opportunity to upscale their businesses by selling water, cold beverages, snacks and food.

Grace Mashigo, from Mabopane, said she saw a gap to make money when she learnt that many people are coming to her area. “I saw an opportunity to make money by selling food and refreshments to the people who are expected to come to listen to Ramaphosa speak. This is how I make a living,” said Mashigo. Resident Masego Madise said the area was affected by youth unemployment, drugs. crime and the non-collection of waste.

“Just yesterday, some thugs attempted to break into my neighbour’s house. We are not safe. As early as 7pm, we don’t walk outside. It’s dark; the street lights are not working. Criminals are ruling,” she said. She said she wanted the president to help change the employment process because the same people kept getting job opportunities. [email protected]