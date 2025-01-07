WATCH: Tony Yengeni spends day at the beach, unbothered by pending disciplinary charges

While the African National Congress (ANC) mulls over charging one of their own for his utterances on social media, the man himself is living his best life on the beach. On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that disciplinary action will be taken against the party's former chief whip, Tony Yengeni.

IOL reported that Mbalula was speaking at a press briefing ahead of the ANC's upcoming 113th birthday celebrations, taking place in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Saturday. Addressing the media, Mbalula labelled Yengeni 'a political Casanova'. He added that Yengeni is spewing political views and views that are embraced by a few malcontents who are opposed to the ANC.

"He will be charged. I have informed him through an SMS. I have called him. We will charge him. We'll bring him before the disciplinary processes of the ANC so that he explains himself in terms of his membership with the ANC," Mbalula said. However, Yengeni took to social media to share a video of himself at a beach in Clifton, in Cape Town. "Stunning weather at the 4th beach yesterday," he captioned the short clip.

Stunning weather at the 4th beach yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/MYcx9ZpxxT — Tornado..Veteran 102 (@tyengeni1954) January 7, 2025 What did Yengeni say? It is understood that Yengeni's post questioning the size of the field to be used for the weekend's event is what got the party into a froth. What is the capacity of this field..? pic.twitter.com/1bxJQ2PZzP

— Tornado..Veteran 102 (@tyengeni1954) January 6, 2025 Yengeni has also reportedly taken to social media platforms to share his opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership. Furthermore, Yengeni did not do himself any favours within the ANC after he represented ex-ANC president-turned-Umkhonto-weSizwe (MKP) leader, Jacob Zuma, before the ANC's disciplinary committee after Zuma publicly endorsed another political party months before the May 29 elections. Mbalula said another ANC member, Obed Bapela, will also face disciplinary action.