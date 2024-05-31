WATCH: ‘Too early to talk coalitions’: IFP says there are still votes to be counted in KZN

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday said it was too early to talk about a coalition government for the province, this as the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) continues to amass most of the votes. Speaking to IOL at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Regional Operational Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Tobias Gumede from the party’s national council, said the party is not considering the conversation of a coalition.

“For now, we are just concentrating on the results as they come in. The question of a coalition, it's too early for that. We will wait until the votes are complete,” he said. “The MK Party is leading for now but based on the information that we have, there are still a lot of submissions outstanding.”

South Africans voted in the country’s seventh democratic elections on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance was not completely ruling out the possibility of a coalition government in KZN however, it must be with a party that aligns with the DA's manifesto plans.

The party’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said once the results are finalised, the party will look at who the main players are. "We will hold a federal meeting on Sunday, and we will obviously discuss the results and look at the possibilities of what coalitions can be formed in KZN," he said.