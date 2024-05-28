WATCH: Unemployed and despondent township youth say they will to not go to the polls tomorrow

Due to South Africa’s high unemployment rate, some township youth from the south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said they will not be taking part in this year’s general election. Ayanda Khwela (28) from Adams Mission said it has been difficult to find steady and reliable work. He said that this has left him despondent and having lost all faith in the government.

“I have never voted. I don’t see its purpose because we have not had any change. Tomorrow I will definitely not be going to vote,” he said. WATCH:

Khwela went on to say that he can not go to vote when there is no electricity or water in his area. Zinhle Mashaba (26) who did not want to be on video also said she is not going to vote. “I have been unemployed for three years. They always promise to create jobs but don’t deliver. I will not go stand in line and waste my time.”

A study from early May revealed that approximately half of the country’s young people will not vote. “Some 49% of 18- to 24-year-olds say they are likely to vote later this month, while 16% say they won’t and another 35% have not yet decided”, according to the survey by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation. For Xolo Myezwa, his reasons for not going to vote include government corruption.

“The government has made a fool of us for far too long. They say they will build houses for us, then some get them while others don’t. Corruption is rampant. They are only feeding themselves,” added Myezwa. Conversely, Bandile Zondi, who is not a youth but has voted since 1994 says he will vote tomorrow. However, he also said that little had been done to improve the lives of people in the townships.