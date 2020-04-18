WATCH: Various political leaders visit 'house of horrors' for homeless in Strandfontein

Cape Town - Leaders of opposition political parties gathered at the controversial Strandfontein temporary relocation camp on Saturday, where at least 1 500 homeless people were being housed due to the lockdown instituted to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Outside the Strandfontein Sports Complex, Western Cape commissioner Chris Nissen explained that the Human Rights Council requested the meeting so that fact could be separated from fiction, "because there is a lot of fake news running around out there".

However, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officials refused them entry earlier on Saturday.

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs said he forced his way into the camp. Jacobs added that he was briefed by the independent doctors monitoring the situation. "She explained to me the house of horrors that is happening here. There are 600 people living in a tent called Ubuntu."

Jacobs said the doctor explained that because there is no separation, the women told her they don't feel safe. She also made claims of money or cigarettes being offered for sex.

"We must charge JP (Smith) and the mayor (Dan Plato) for creating conditions for the pandemic to spread. What is happening here is a dereliction of duty."

The senior TB/HIV adviser with MSF, Dr Gilles van Cutsem, an independent expert who came to investigate the conditions at the camp, also addressed the media.

"We found, as an independent investigation team, that on the health side, you have 1 600 people in this camp (where) infection control is insufficient to ensure full prevention of Covid-19 or TB. You have up to 1 600 people in one tent, with social distancing of two metres not being respected and also not possible.

"Also, with insufficient ventilation in that tent. You have other tents that are smaller with 300 and 200 people, that are still very difficult to maintain proper infection prevention and control within.