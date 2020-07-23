WATCH: Vytjie Mentor joins ranks with Herman Mashaba ahead of party launch in August

Johannesburg - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has joined Herman Mashaba's soon to be launched "People's Dialogue" political party. Mashaba said Mentor had shown bravery when she stood up against corruption and left the ANC. Mentor has been known as "whistleblower" after she spoke out about being offered a ministerial post by one of the Gupta brothers. She previously testified at the Zondo commission about the job offer. She also had to apologise to businessman Fana Hlongwane for falsely implicating him in her evidence at the inquiry. Mashaba plans to launch his political party in August. He said it will contest electoral seats in Gauteng's thee metros; Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. "Vytjie was one of the few ANC MPs who were brave enough to stand up and speak out against the state capture taking place in South Africa. At great personal risk, she spoke of how she was offered a Ministerial position by the Guptas, in exchange for cancelling SAA’s routes to India, and how she turned it down," Mashaba said.

"Vytjie brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our new political party, and in our discussions, she has expressed her dedication to being involved with us, as the only party capable of unseating the ANC. Nobody knows better how important this task is for our country and I look forward to working with her in growing our new party."

Mentor is one of several political figures that would be announced as members of the party, Mashaba said.

He formed that "People's Dialogue" shortly after he resigned as a member of the DA and as the mayor of Joburg. His decision followed what he described as a misalignment of political thought between him and the DA.

"Our new party is being joined by over 1000 volunteers on a daily basis now, and South Africans are coming forward in their numbers to be a part of this new political alternative. We have been overwhelmed by the response and the daily requests for membership forms.

"Over the coming weeks we will continue to announce other prominent South Africans who are joining our ranks as we prepare for the launch of the new party at the end of August 2020," Mashaba said.

IOL