WATCH: We will never govern (join forces) with the ANC, says ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba

Johannesburg - ActionSA President Herman Mashaba officially launched the party’s first local government election campaign on Thursday, where he promised to, among other things, fight corruption, inequality and pay close attention to issues concerning undocumented foreign nationals. Mashaba, who traversed around the streets of the Joburg CBD, said their campaign was to highlight that “we are tired and need change.”

According to Mashaba, ActionSA, which was launched in August 2020, plans to contest the upcoming elections and is gunning for key municipalities. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics These include eThekwini, City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni and Newcastle Municipalities.

“In the event we can’t govern on our own, we are happy to govern with other political parties, except the ANC.” He added: “The reason is that one thing that is very clear in this country is that South Africans must really bear in mind that the prosperity of the country and the ANC cannot co-exist in one space. One of them is going to die, and it is the ANC,” said Mashaba. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics

He added the party was working tirelessly to ensure they obtained an outright majority in the elections. “Something I was very passionate about that brought me into politics is to fight this cancer called corruption. We are going to declare corruption public enemy number one. We will do everything possible. If you steal a cent of public money, we are going to fight to make sure that you rot in jail. Our party will one day put all criminals behind bars,” Mashaba said. He further maintained that during his tenure as Joburg mayor, he introduced Project ‘Buya Mthetho’ (restoration of the rule of law) to the City of Joburg.

Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics “Today, the city (operates under) total lawlessness. We are going to capacitate JMPD. We are going to work with the SAPS. On a daily basis, we are going to have special units going out there to ensure all residents are safe. We are going to ensure we fast-track the re-establishment of municipal courts so that we deal with the legality in our city.”

Mashaba also said under his party, foreign nationals with companies conducting business in the country would be obliged to register with the South African Revenue Service. Meanwhile, Mashaba has made himself available to stand as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Joburg, stating he has “unfinished business.” Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics

Former ANC MP and ActionSA chairperson, Makhosi Khoza, will stand as eThekwini's mayoral candidate. Mashaba's campaign trail on Thursday included visiting taxi ranks, handing out pamphlets and hanging up posters.