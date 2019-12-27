Cape Town - Members of the Gupta family, who left South Africa after being implicated in state capture amounting to billions of rands, have applied to have their South African passports renewed. The new passports have not yet been issued to the applicants and are reportedly being held in Pretoria on the orders of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
The news has sparked hope that at least some members of the family, who enjoy close ties to former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, will appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's commission of inquiry to answer questions about their alleged role in looting billions from South African government entities.
WATCH: