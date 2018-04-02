Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will carry on the legacy of former struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“We are here to celebrate the life of a person who never looked down on black people. Winnie Mandela is the president we never had. She was denied an opportunity to be a President because they feared her,” said Malema, who was speaking outside the home Madikizela-Mandela on Tuesday afternoon.

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela never looked down on black people and she was robbed of an opportunity of becoming the president.

“The spear has fallen and we are here to pick up that spear and continue the fight. We will continue to fight for what she stood for,” said Malema.

“Today they still fear her in death and that’s why they continue to call her names in death. That’s why they continue to characterise her in a manner that we do not know,” he said.

Malema had a close relationship with Madikizela-Mandela and looked up to her as mentor and mother.

He said he would continue to defend her against dubious personalities that never liked her.

“We have seen people who did not want Ma Winnie and they have bee frequenting this house playing a leading role. We are watching them,” he said.

“When we are here, we are children of this home, we grew up here. We are food here and we slept here. We did not come here because it is fashionable to be here, we didn’t ask for directions,” Malema said.

Family spokesperson Themba Mathanzima confirmed that Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral will be held on April 14 at Fourways.

