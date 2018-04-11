Johannesburg - The family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at Orlando Stadium for the memorial service of the struggle icon.

Minister of EnergyJeff Radebe led the family with his wife Bridgette.

Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, the elder daughter of Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela was one of the family members seen arriving.

The family was bused from the 81-year-old's house in Orlando to the stadium.

UDM leader Bantu Holomosa, EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane are some of the politicians who have arrived to attend the service.

Government moved the memorial service from Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to the stadium.

This was due to the fact that the church had a small capacity and lot of people were expected to attend the service.

Scores of mourners continue to sing and dance in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star