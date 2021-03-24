WATCH: ’You are not going to intimidate me,’ Carl Niehaus tells ANC comrades

Johannesburg - MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has come out guns blazing against high-profile members of the ANC who he says are peddling a “propaganda narrative” that he was starting a new party from within the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House. In an 11-minute video posted on his personal YouTube page named “In My Crosshairs”, Niehaus challenges his accusers to prove him wrong, after accusing them of trying to attack, threaten and intimidate him. He specifically calls out Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and ANC national executive committee members Derek Hanekom and Joel Netshitenzhe. An unrelenting Niehaus says in the clip that his remarks were addressed to the members named as well as “whoever else within the ANC who think that they are special. “Now my dear comrades, look me carefully in the eye. You are not going to intimidate me, you are not going to threaten me, you are not going to try and push me or any other comrades aside. I've been around for too long.

“I will unashamedly and proudly go out and defend the Freedom Charter. I unashamedly and proudly defended the resolutions of the 54th conference of the ANC. I will not waver in describing RET as the official policy of the ANC.”

Niehaus has long denied the existence of a Radical Economic Transformation grouping within the ANC, however some leaders have named Niehaus as a leading figure in the grouping.

Earlier Wednesday, Niehaus again denied the existence of the grouping when he was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika.

He told the news anchor, Xoli Mngambi, that he was not the spokesperson for the RET grouping and that there was no RET grouping in the ANC.

He posted his video on YouTube shortly after that interview at around 4pm on Thursday.

Further in the clip, Niehaus also accuses his comrades of throwing their weight around.

He lambastes Hanekom for allegedly working with the EFF to unseat a sitting president.

He accused Mbalula of initiating “personalised, vicious” attacks against fellow ANC members while accusing other comrades of instructing ANC Members of Parliament to vote in favour of a DA motion, “to break the ANC constitution”.

“Yes, I work in the office of the secretary-general. I am not busy trying to create some separate grouping or faction or different political party as claims the propaganda narrative that you guys are trying to peddle. I am doing none of that. I am simply just committed to the principles and the policy programmes of the ANC. I challenge you, each one of you, Comrade Derek, Comrade Fikile, Comrade Joel, all of you, to prove me wrong in what I just said,” Niehaus concluded in his video.

