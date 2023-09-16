WATCH: Zulu regiments take centre stage at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

In a funeral befitting a traditional leader, famed Zulu regiments took the centre stage at the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi on Saturday. #MangosuthuButhelezi - IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa is now on the podium to speak on behalf of the IFP. He started his speech by saying "Today is a sad day." He added that Buthelezi had rare qualities for a politician. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 16, 2023 Other than being a founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Buthelezi was also a Chief (Inkosi) of the Buthelezi clan in Mahlabathini.

Buthelezi was also the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and the Zulu nation, a position he assumed in 1954 until his death on September 9, aged 95. The regiments came from all over KwaZulu-Natal and in buses. They took turns showcasing their skills in front of guests who were in attendance. They were also singing traditional songs associated with several historic issues in the Zulu kingdom.

One notable song they sang was ‘Unyaka no nyaka zindaba zika Thabo Mbeki, kukhona okuzovela’ — loosley translated to ‘Every year we hear issues about Thabo Mbeki, one day we will hear more’. UPDATE: The stadium erupts again as the programme director Thulasizwe Buthelezi introduces former President Jacob Zuma at the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi. Zuma's applause was similar to the one accorded to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 16, 2023 The song was made famous by the late maskandi artist, Mfazomnyama Khumalo who hailed from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The most colourful display came from regiments from the Ngome area near Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Another colourful display also came from regiments that came from the KwaMashu hostel in Durban. IFP supporters at the funeral. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics The regiments came shortly after the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa and they became the centre of attraction as they marched around the stadium. The regiments also ushered in Buthelezi’s coffin when it entered the stadium before the South African National Defence (SANDF) took over as Buthelezi was granted a state funeral with full military honours.

WATCH: Zulu regiments steal the show as they arrive at the stadium where the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is taking place. @IOL pic.twitter.com/xYoCE5nFsC — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 16, 2023 When Buthelezi’s body was ushered in, some regiments stood up and formed a guard of honour. Occasionally, proceedings would be disrupted when a new group walked into the stadium and they had to do the traditional salute by marching past the dignitaries. NEWS: As Inkosi Biyela of eMahlayizeni speaks about Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, he says he was the only leader who never stole public funds. The crowd erupted and someone in the crowd shouted "kodwa ke namuhla sivakashele amasela - today we have thieves visiting us." @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 16, 2023 As they marched, women ululated in joy and appreciation.