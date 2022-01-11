WATCH: Zulu regiments take veiled swipe at government, Prince Thokozani at royal family court case

Video by Sihle Mauso Pietermaritzburg – Employing the centuries-old tradition of taking a dig at your enemies through traditional song, Zulu regiments sympathetic to de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the government and courts for allegedly meddling in traditional affairs matters.

The regiments also took swipe at Prince Thokozani for allegedly trying to provoke conflict when there was no need for that. Prince Thokozani shot to fame on May 7 last year when he challenged the naming of Misuzulu as the next King of the Zulu nation, throwing the meeting into chaos. Since then, the Prince has become a subject of derogatory songs from the regiments and others who are questioning his status in the royal family.

The regiments circled the Pietermaritzburg High Court against the advise of the king and his traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi not to convene because of Covid-19 regulations. The court is hearing the case where Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, who wants to inherit 50% of the estate of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini because they were married in civil rites, and she is the first wife. On the other hand, the queen’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu Zulu, want the king’s will declared null and void because the signature on it was forged, they claim.

By 1pm, about 100 of the regiment in full Zulu regalia and maidens were camped outside the court. After a relatively calm morning, the regiments started parading outside the court, singing traditional songs with messages aimed at the government, the courts and Prince Thokozani.

One of the groups of regiments which included IFP councillor in the eThekwini municipality, Mbangeni Mjadu, chanted slogans and one of them was aimed at Prince Thokozani. “Thokozani is provoking a conflict, … Thokozani is provoking a conflict,” the regiments said in response to their leader who asked what was Prince Thokozani doing. The other group of regiments, while also parading outside the court, was heard singing a song aimed at the government (it was not clear whether it was the provincial or national government).

"What is the government doing? What is the government doing (regarding this matter)," the regiments repeatedly sang in apparent reference that the coronation of King Misuzulu is allegedly stalled by the government because it is sympathetic to the so-called royal rebels led by Princess Thembi and Prince Mbonisi. The judiciary also took flak. In the morning, a group of Zulu maidens were carrying placards reading: "The courts are a result of colonialism, the people have the right to install their won preferred King."