Durban - In his typical style of only providing hints about his next move while speaking in a cryptic manner and taking a dig at his enemies through idioms, former president Jacob Zuma used his address to supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday to hint at another impending court battle with the State and speak of a growing number of traitors.
He had appeared earlier on Tuesday to face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. The charges emanate from the 1999 arms deal worth R30 billion. It is alleged that he received bribes from arms manufacturer Thales through his former financial adviser, convicted Durban fraudster Schabir Shaik.
Shaik was released on medical parole in 2009 after serving a mere two years and four months of his 15 year sentence after he was convicted of corruption in 2005.
A provisional holding date for the trial was set for February 4, 2020.
Zuma, in Zulu, briefly spoke about the ruling of the full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court which dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.