WATCH: Zuma pleads with Zulu royals to overcome differences

Nongoma - Former president Jacob Zuma has pleaded with members of the Zulu monarchy to set aside their differences and always seek common ground when they differ on royal issues.

Speaking to a group of Princes on Sunday at Nongoma's KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace after conveying his condolences at the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Zuma said during tough times, royals must maintain cool heads.

His call comes as there are sharp differences within the royal family on protocols to be followed when burying the late king.

The differences became public when Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation told an open meeting that some princes were going behind his back, making alternative arrangements regarding the King's burial.

Apparently, some royal family members felt that Buthelezi was not consulting with them and have taken over everything - a charge he has denied.