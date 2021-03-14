WATCH: Zuma pleads with Zulu royals to overcome differences
Nongoma - Former president Jacob Zuma has pleaded with members of the Zulu monarchy to set aside their differences and always seek common ground when they differ on royal issues.
Speaking to a group of Princes on Sunday at Nongoma's KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace after conveying his condolences at the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Zuma said during tough times, royals must maintain cool heads.
His call comes as there are sharp differences within the royal family on protocols to be followed when burying the late king.
The differences became public when Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation told an open meeting that some princes were going behind his back, making alternative arrangements regarding the King's burial.
Apparently, some royal family members felt that Buthelezi was not consulting with them and have taken over everything - a charge he has denied.
Zuma also told the royal family that they should feel free to approach him and other leaders when they encounter difficulties. He said they would readily lend a helping hand when approached.
Meanwhile, as throngs of mourners continue to flock to the palace, businessman Sandile Zungu, who is the president of AmaZulu F.C, took time to mourn the demise of the king.
Clad in the team's kit, Zungu led his team to the palace to convey their condolences.
The DSTV Premiership team has historic ties with the Zulu monarch and at some point in the past it was called Zulu Royals.
