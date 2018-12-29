Nkandla - Former president Jacob Zuma has received a vociferous welcome at the Mnyakanya High School sportsfield in his KwaNxamalala rural village in Nkandla where he is throwing a Christmas party for the area's children.



Zuma has arrived a little over two hours after the party was scheduled to begin and was welcomed by KwaZulu-Natal Acting Premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi.





Zuma's Jacob G Zuma Foundation has for the past decade thrown parties for senior citizens and children in his village and although there were doubts surrounding this year's events going ahead Zuma's foundation has managed to put smiles on faces of both senior citizens and children.





Earlier this month the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Zuma should pay back the R15.3 million that the state had paid for his defence during his marathon corruption trial which resumes next May.





