Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa, waves to supporters outside the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto

Durban - More than 300 people stood under skies flashing with lightning at the Albert Park in support of former President Jacob Zuma during a night vigil on Thursday night.

Crowds celebrated while religious leaders took the stage offering blessings and protection for Zuma.

Spirited supporters danced and sang struggle songs and songs of celebration with many adorning ANC regalia featuring Zuma’s face.

In the crowd Black First Land First (BLF) members and MK Veteran members were seen.

READ MORE: Zuma supporters defy NEC, wear ANC colours at night vigil

Bishops, pastors and a moulana were among the leaders who encouraged the supporters in their singing and dancing.

They also paid tribute and observed a moment of silence for Winners Madikezela-Mandela.

Taking to the stage, Sandile Phakati called on the crowd to show their support for Zuma.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Supporters sing and dance at a night vigil held at Albert Park in support of former president Jacob Zuma. Video: Kailene Pillay/IOL

“A defence for comrade Zuma is a defence for our nation. Many have gone in the bushes and are hiding since Zuma is no longer leading the country. This war is going to be very long. It needs stamina,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Supporters sing and dance at a night vigil held at Albert Park in support of former president Jacob Zuma. Video: Kailene Pillay/IOL

Phakati said the supporters needed to remain firm and strong.

“Let's build the youth and student movement. We need to be ready. It's going to be a long, long, tiring battle,” Phakati said.

Politics Hub