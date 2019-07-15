To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Johannesburg - Mayibuye Mandela, the great-grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, was one of the first supporters to arrive ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's appearance at the judicial commision of inquiry into state capture. Mandela told Independent Media that his support for the former president was "unconditional". Mandela said he was not afraid to voice his support for Zuma who he hailed as a beacon of transformation.

"He is the father of transformation. We will not stop supporting him," Mandela said.

Asked if his family would approve of his support of Zuma, Mandela said: "I make my own decisions. Why would I not support a man who fought for our democracy?".





Among the other early arrivals were former Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Des van Rooyen, and members of the uMkhonto Military Veterans Association. Nkosentsha Shezi, the leader of the pro-Zuma Radical Economic Transformation Champions, arrived with three buses packed with supporters from Durban wearing yellow T-shirts emblazoned with the question "Wenzeni uZuma?" (What has Zuma done?").

Andile Mngxitama arrived flanked by BLF members. ANC MP Thandi Mahambehlala and ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete were also in attendance.

Zuma is expected to answer questions the allegations levelled against him by witnesses at the inquiry. Opening the days proceedings the deputy chief justice told the com'mission that Zuma was there without being compelled.

"Zuma is not the only leader that will appear at the commision, others will appear as well. I still invite others to the commission to air whatever issues they have".

Political Bureau