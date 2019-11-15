Johannesburg - The family of the late African Global Operations (formerly known as Bosasa) chief executive Gavin Watson have laid 171 charges of theft totalling R37.5million against former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder.
The money was allegedly taken between 2012 and 2017.
On Wednesday the family pressed charges of theft against the two men.
Agrizzi was the company’s chief operating officer and Van Tonder was chief financial officer.
Through Jared Watson, the nephew of Bosasa’s late founder Gavin Watson, the theft charges were laid at Krugersdorp police station. At the same time, the company applied for a section 300 compensation order against the two former employees.