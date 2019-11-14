Durban - Despite facing serious charges of theft, Angelo Agrizzi and Andries Van Tonder may not see the inside of a prison cell even if they are convicted.
That is because the Watson family, who owns Bosasa, wants them to pay back the R37.5 million they allegedly stole between 2012 and 2017. The family on Wednesday pressed charges of theft against Agrizzi and van Tonder.
Agrizzi was the company’s trusted chief operating officer and Van Tonder was in charge of the company’s billions as a chief financial officer. Through Jared Watson, who is the nephew of Bosasa's late founder Gavin Watson, theft charges were laid at Krugersdorp police station. The company applied for a section 300 compensation order. Jared said that was because they want the two to pay back the money they allegedly stole during their time with the company.
“And yes, as part of the criminal charges, we have requested a section 300 award for compensation according to the Criminal Procedures act,” he said briefly about their request.
According to online law portal, derebus.org.za, section 300 of the criminal procedure act makes provision for an award of compensation by the court during criminal proceedings.