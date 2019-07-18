To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday delivered his first State of the Province Address, focusing on the four key areas of delivery over the next five years. These priorities included a commitment to create more jobs and economic opportunities, an undertaking to fight crime across the province and a pledge to come up with initiatives on spatial transformation.

On crime, the premier said, “The reality is, our entire criminal justice system is in a dire state of disrepair. This is why we established a Court Watching Briefs unit, which monitors court cases and ensures that criminals are effectively prosecuted.”

Winde also spoke about encouraging agricultural education.

“An injection of new, young talent into this sector will transform and revitalise it so that we can leverage our natural resources, leading to more jobs and food security into the future.”

With the speech falling on Mandela Day, Winde began his speech by paying tribute to Nelson Mandela and said, “We miss him because he embodied the integrity of mind that has become rare in today’s body politic.”

He also paid tribute to his predecessor Helen Zille, who was in the Speaker’s Gallery as an invited guest, for her leadership and achievements over the decade in which she was premier.

Winde promised his administration would help create an enabling environment for business across the province.

“Our successful red tape reduction unit will be supercharged to effect system-wide change to the regulatory environment in the Western Cape, and we will be expanding its focus to small businesses and entrepreneurs to mitigate the challenges they face in getting their enterprises off the ground, ” he said.

