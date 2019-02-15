It is hard to see how corruption can be eradicated without destroying the ANC, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said. Picture Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Corruption is so entrenched in the fabric of the national government, that it is hard to see how it can be eradicated without destroying the governing party, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said on Friday. "Corruption is so entrenched in the fabric of the national government but it's hard to see how it can be eradicated without destroying the governing party. To the extent that our constitutional mandate allows, the Western Cape has a different narrative,” she said during her state of the province address (Sopa) in the Cape Town CBD.

“At 83 percent, the Western Cape received the highest number of clean audits in South Africa in 2018/19. Today, we are the cleanest government in South Africa.”

Delivering her last Sopa at the provincial legislature, Zille accused the governing African National Congress of collapsing many of the key areas under the national responsibility.

“Many of the key areas under the national responsibility, on which we all depend, have all collapsed. This includes, most worryingly the criminal justice pipeline, policing and investigating capacity, the train system, major water supply projects, land restitution and redistribution, state procurement systems and of course all state-owned enterprises,” Zille said.

African News Agency (ANA)