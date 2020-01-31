Johannesburg - ANC leaders have defended the party’s youth league national task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize, after she was barred from last week’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla for allegedly being inappropriately dressed.
ANC NEC member Thandi Mahambehlala, who is the ANC Youth League national task team’s convenor, said on Thursday ANC officials were dissatisfied with the treatment meted out to Mkhize.
“We believe that the ANC is our home, a home for women, and when people look at women in the ranks of the ANC they should not undress them,” she said.
“We are allowed to wear whatever we want to wear in the ANC and at any gatherings of the ANC,” she said.
Mahambehlala added that their condemnation should not mean that women in the ANC should come to party events dressed like Zodwa Wabantu, the popular entertainer famous for wearing revealing clothes and performing raunchy dance moves.