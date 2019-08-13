Former president Jacob Zuma. File picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Durban - The Radical Economic Transformation Champions (RET Champions), fervent supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, said they are ready to support him when he faces former minister Derek Hanekom in court. The chairperson of the formation, Nkosentsha Shezi, said they were shocked that Hanekom has decided to go to court even after admitting that he met with the leadership of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to oust Zuma.

He said that proves to them that Hanekom sees himself as a superior human being who should not be challenged.

"What we can say as RET Champions is that we are 100 percent behind Zuma, Derek Hanekom shall meet us in court and we will expose him. You cannot sue a person for calling you a known agent," Shezi said.

Nonetheless, Shezi said, they had previously supported Zuma in court and before the state capture commission and they would be there to support him.

Asked whether people should expect a large crowd of Zuma supporters outside the Durban High Court when the matter is heard, he said they have not yet met to discuss that but said they will be out in full force.

The matter between Zuma and Hanekom would be heard on an urgent basis on August 21 this year.

In the 116 pages submission to the high court, Hanekom is demanding a financial compensation of R500 000 as a result of the reputational damage he suffered as a result of a tweet by Zuma on July 25 this year.

I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019

Hanekom’s attorney claimed in the papers that the tweet by Zuma was also retweeted by Zuma’s son, Duduzane to his over 31 000 followers and as such the effect was “exponential”.

Political Bureau