‘We are ActionSA, not ASA!’, says ActionSA condemning the misnaming as a reflection of apartheid erasure

ActionSA has condemned the ongoing misnaming of the party as "ASA," emphasising that this is not merely an oversight but a deliberate disregard for their identity. The party's national spokesperson, Lerato Ngobeni, highlighted that such misnaming undermines both ActionSA and Athletics South Africa (ASA), to which the abbreviation rightfully belongs to.

"The deliberate misappropriation of 'ASA,' an abbreviation belonging to Athletics South Africa, by those hell-bent on calling us out of our name is used to undermine both our party and ASA, a completely unrelated entity," Ngobeni said. Ngobeni also said, "We are ActionSA, not 'ASA.' This deliberate misnaming of our organisation is more than just an inconvenience. It echoes the painful legacy of our country’s past, where black people were routinely stripped of their given names and identities under colonial and apartheid regimes." She further noted that ActionSA is a registered political party and that any reference to "ASA" is not recognised by them.

The party's statement connects the misnaming to broader historical practices of colonialism and apartheid, where black individuals were often stripped of their cultural identities through the imposition of foreign names. "This deliberate misnaming of our organisation is more than just an inconvenience," Ngobeni said. She drew attention to figures like Rolihlahla Mandela, who became known as Nelson, and the struggles of prominent leaders like Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, reminding us that the fight for identity continues.

ActionSA insists that every South African must recognise the importance of names and identity in today’s society. "To call us anything other than ActionSA is against our will. We will resist any attempts to diminish our name and our mission," Ngobeni said. Ngobeni called for respect and recognition of their chosen name as a reflection of their principles and vision for a South Africa where dignity and respect are paramount.

‘’It is high time that South Africans everywhere, be it on social media or mainstream, understand that whether knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally, or unintentionally, for convenience or out of whim, calling us anything other than ActionSA is against our will,’’ she said. She noted that ActionSA is committed to advocating for the rightful use of its name, stating, "We will not allow it to be trivialised, just as we will not allow the struggles of the past to be repeated in how we address each other in today’s South Africa." ActionSA demands clarity and respect for their identity, emphasising, "We are ActionSA, and we demand to be called as such," said Ngobeni.