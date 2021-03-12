’We are deeply saddened and pained at the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelithini’

Cape Town - The chairperson of the National Assembly committee on agriculture, rural development and land reform, Mandla Mandela, has paid tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on Friday morning.

Mandela, the chief of Mvezo and grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, said: “We are deeply saddened and pained at the untimely passing of His Majesty, when the whole country and the world are under strain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have lost not just a leader, but the monarch of the Zulu kingdom.”

He said the committee sent its condolences to the king’s family and Zulu nation.

“We join the Zulu nation in mourning the passing of the king,” said Mandela.