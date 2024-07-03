'We are happy to take official opposition': DA bows out GP Unity talks

The ANC-DA talks have collapsed. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that they will no longer be part of the government of provincial unity in Gauteng. This means the DA will not be included in the 7th executive council serving the province. This decision follows the ANC's proposal to allocate 3 council seats to the DA while retaining 7 for themselves.

"After robust engagements, and negotiations stretching over weeks, we have declined to take up seats on the African National Congress’ (ANC) terms, and will not form part of the Executive of the Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity (GPU). "We are both comfortable and proud to enter back into the opposition benches from where we will serve the people of Gauteng," the DA said in a statement released on Wednesday. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to announce his council on Wednesday night in Johannesburg without the DA's input.

Lesufi confirmed that this time the announcement will not be postponed. The formation of the provincial government has already been postponed twice. In the statement, the DA said they were proud to take the opposition benches since the talks were not fruitful. "After a prolonged engagement involving various senior members of parties on both ends, yesterday (2nd of July 2024), we found ourselves unable to accept a counter to our offer.

"The offer made to the DA was and continues to be one we find both unfair and unreasonable. In the spirit of unity, and in an effort to build a relationship with a foundation of trust, we entered into these critical negotiations," the statement reads. However, the DA said it was impossible for them to be co-opted into government, "as we are meant to be power-sharing partners." "We will not be functionaries who rubber stamp decisions made by an executive, that evidently, is intent on keeping us on the edge of the fray.

"Beyond the problematic nature of an attitude that seemingly does not understand what their significant loss of the vote share in Gauteng entails, an air of refusal to be partners, which ultimately is the goal, dominated conversations. “Negotiations are meant to be principle-based, as per the Statement of Intent that both the ANC and the DA signed on a national level," the DA said. The DA further stated that the ANC’s Gauteng leadership and negotiations team do not view the situation in the same light.

"If both parties were negotiating in good faith, the situation might have been different now," it added. The official opposition said it cannot be part of a government that does not value fairness, proportionality, and principles in the same way they do. [email protected]