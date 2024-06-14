‘We are not bridesmaids in ANC and DA wedding’: EFF-led Progressive Caucus wants ANC to engage them

A newly formed parliamentary grouping, Progressive Caucus, claims that the African National Congress (ANC) has sidelined them in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and chosen their preferred parties. Six political parties including the Al Jama-Ah, African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), United Africans Transformation (UAT), and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) said they have written to the ANC requesting a meeting about being included in the GNU project.

The Progressive Caucus held a media briefing this morning (Friday) to update on the GNU before the first sitting of the National Assembly in Cape Town could begin. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said there was no GNU in the country because the ANC had already had their parties. He claimed that they have not received any feedback from the ANC on their request, but said they will engage with them.

The EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the group will form part of the seventh administration, but not the one including the “racist and imperialist” parties. “Our offer still stands that we can contribute to the GNU that does not include colonialism and apartheid. That is our position that we will be consolidating that we are going to negotiate together,” he said. Shivambu said there was no clarity from the ANC, but maintained that they would negotiate as a collective.

UDM President Bantu Holomisa said they have given the ANC enough time to respond to their collective demands. “The ball is in the ANC’s court to respond to our request to meet them. We will address the rest after,” he said. PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso stressed that the GNU should include everyone, but in this case, it seems they have merely accompanied the ANC.

"We are not bridesmaids in the ANC and DA wedding," he said. Meanwhile, on Thursday night, during a media briefing, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they had engaged with several parties.