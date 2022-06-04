‘We are not expecting drama at ANC Johannesburg conference’ - Enoch Godongwana

Johannesburg - ANC NEC member Enoch Godongwana says they are not expecting any disruptions at the party’s regional conference in Johannesburg, which got under way on Friday and was due to be concluded on Sunday. Godongwana, who is also Finance Minister, was among NEC members attending the conference in Centurion.

He told the media that they were not expecting any problems at the ANC conference. This follows scenes that were witnessed at the regional conference in Ekurhuleni last weekend. This led to ANC provincial chairperson in Gauteng, David Makhura describing the conference as “a war zone.”

This was after delegates had attacked each other with bricks and chairs. But Godongwana said they do not expect the same behaviour from structures in Johannesburg. "There's no drama, we are expecting a proper ANC conference and by Sunday we will probably conclude the proceedings. We have got the disciplined cadres of the movement in this region," he said.

He also said he was proud of the delegates' discipline because that is their tradition in the movement. Palestine ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar told the conference that as Palestinians they are being harassed and abused by the Israeli government. She shared with delegates that Palestinians are being killed almost every day, including children. She thanked the ANC for supporting and being with them through the hard journey they are facing.

She also wished the ANC a successful conference. The regional conference started on Friday at the Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion and is expected to be concluded on Sunday. The ANC's Dada Morero welcomed the Palestine ambassador and stated that the conference will be a peaceful one with no disruption or any problems from the delegates.

