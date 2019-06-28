North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Mahikeng - The North West provincial government will cooperate with the Zondo Commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday. "We will continue to cooperate fully with all the law enforcement agencies to root out malfeasance in government," Mokgoro said in Mmabatho during his State of the Province Address.

Allegations of corruption were mentioned at Zondo Inquiry Commission probing allegation of state capture, against the North West safety and transport management department in relation to the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg Airports.

The commission heard evidence on how the province paid SA Express exorbitant rates to operate the two airports when compared with industry standards.

Mokgoro's name was mentioned at the commission in relation to the airports, but he stated that the mention of his name does not necessarily mean that he was implicated in any wrongdoing. He also said that he was ready to appear before the commission.

Mokgoro said the contracts of Tokisho Security at the North West Development Cooperation, Mediosa contract at the department of health, the Nepo Data Dynamics contract at the Office of the Premier, the Ayamah Consulting contract at the the department of roads and public works and Agri-Delight at the department of agriculture and rural development were terminated after they were found to be irregular.

African News Agency/ANA