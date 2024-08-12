‘We are truly saddened’: Sihle Zikalala expresses profound sadness over Zanele Mbokazi’s death

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, renowned founder of the Crown Gospel Awards and a celebrated figure in South African broadcasting. This follows the death of Mbokazi on Monday, August 12.

"It is with deep shock and sadness that we have received the devastating news of the passing of Mbokazi. "The news came unexpectedly, and we are still in pain and disbelief. Although we were aware of her health challenges, we cherished the hope that she was fighting a winning battle and would soon return to her public responsibilities,’’ said Zikalala. Zikalala noted that Mbokazi was cherished like a family member by many South Africans, admired for her contributions to the creative industry. Her establishment of the Crown Gospel Awards significantly elevated South African gospel music, bringing recognition to artists who might otherwise remain unknown.

Zikalala said Mbokazi envisioned expanding the Crown Gospel Awards across Africa and securing an international presence for gospel music. Her efforts have been instrumental in making gospel one of the most popular genres in the country. "I had the privilege to work with her for many years in my previous role as Premier and MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal. "Her voice will be missed by the millions who followed her Sunday show 'Eshilo' on Ukhozi FM,’’ he said.

Zikalala praised Mbokazi’s resilience, highlighting her rise from humble beginnings in Mariannhill to becoming a successful businesswoman and one of South Africa's most recognisable media personalities. "We believed in her defiant character when she announced her illness in April, and we hoped she would overcome it. "We are truly saddened by this loss to the nation,’’ Zikalala said.