‘We cannot allow State assets to be vandalised’: Macpherson applauds Castle of Good Hope eviction order

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the eviction order granted by the Western Cape High Court for the removal of unlawful occupants at the historic Castle of Good Hope. The order requires the occupants to vacate the property by October 17.

Ministry spokesperson, James de Villiers said that if the deadline is not met, further steps may be taken to evict any remaining individuals. This comes after the occupants, who live in tents and makeshift structures alongside the castle's moat, have been living there since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has also welcomed the pending eviction.

"This site has long been a source of public concern and complaint, as well as a source of frequent incidents of crime and general grime. The city has been pushing for more than two years for the owner of the site (SA National Defence Force) to take responsibility for it. We are grateful to the new minister for showing leadership and getting his department to act,’’ said Hill-Lewis. The City of Cape Town has extended an offer of transitional shelter to the unlawful occupants, providing access to City-run Safe Space facilities. De Villiers said the spaces offer warm beds, ablution facilities, meals, access to medical care, substance abuse treatment, Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work, personal development planning and more to help people leave the streets sustainably.

In response to the court ruling, Macpherson expressed optimism, highlighting its positive impact on Cape Town's economy as the city prepares for the busy summer tourism season. He emphasised the importance of protecting public assets for the greater good and preventing illegal occupations that can lead to the degradation of important historical sites. “The eviction order serves as a boost for Cape Town’s economy ahead of the busy summer tourism season in the city, and reinforces our position that State assets should be looked after and be used for public good.

‘’We simply cannot allow State assets to be occupied and vandalised, such as the Castle of Good Hope during the Covid-19 pandemic. The occupation and decay of State buildings nationwide create issues for the municipalities by attracting crime and grime which we have also seen at the Castle of Good Hope,” said Macpherson. “The Castle Of Good Hope is an important part of South Africa’s history and it is therefore important that it be safeguarded and maintained to ensure that future generations can learn from our past to build a better future. ‘’The Castle is also an important tourism attraction in the City of Cape Town and thereby plays an important role in the local economy which helps to create jobs which are sorely needed in South Africa,” Macpherson said.

Macpherson will join the mayor on a tour of the Grand Parade near the Castle of Good Hope, as well as the Hout Bay Harbour, where he is expected to speak about the department's efforts to address the growing issue of hijacked and decaying State-owned buildings across the city, said De Villiers. Furthermore, De Villiers said Macpherson has committed to working with all municipalities to turn South Africa into a construction site and use public assets for public good. “Similarly to the Memorandum of Understanding that I will soon be signing with the Mayor of eThekwini, I look forward to concluding an agreement with the City Of Cape Town to work closer together with the DPWI to address hijacked and decaying State-owned buildings, but also to contribute to economic growth and job creation. Let’s Build South Africa,” said Macpherson.