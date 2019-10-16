Cape Town - Outa has slammed power utility Eskom over the announcement that loadshedding will take place for the rest of the week, saying the company is not improving public confidence in the utility.
“We cannot accept the constant overspending on new power stations and have Eskom fail to explain why they can’t keep them running,” said Heinrich Volmink, Outa’s Executive Director on Policy.
Outa said in a statement released on Wednesday that the "excuses of malfunctioning boilers and conveyer belts" will fall on deaf ears, as electricity tariffs continue to rise.
“Eskom’s slow pace of addressing the high costs of coal procurement and excessive manpower costs are a frustration to taxpayers, who have positioned Eskom as a burden that lacks the necessary expertise to keep the power on,” said Outa’s CEO Wayne Duvenage,
Eskom has blamed the power constraints on a broken coal conveyor belt at the Medupi power station in Limpopo, which cut its power output by half.