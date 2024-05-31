‘We certainly won’t form a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance,’ MK Party says as they eye 50 percent majority in KZN

We don’t want to put the horse before cart. That was the MK Party spokesperson Ndaba Gcwabaza’s response to forming coalition governments with other political parties.

Speaking to IOL on Friday at noon at the KZN Results Operation Centre (ROC) at the Durban ICC, Gcwabaza said they were confident they would secure a 50 percent majority in the province to form a government. “We are very confident in KZN and also nationally. Things are looking good, but if we don’t achieve that then forming a coalition government will be a political necessity. “To be honest the party has not had any discussions on who this will be with.

“We most certainly will not form a coalition with the DA. We will talk to the others if the need arises.” When asked which other political parties values aligned with the MK Party, Gcwabaza quipped; “We are focussed on the MK Party, what our values are and what our plans are for this the country, more especially in KZN.” Gcwabaza said they know what the MK Party needs to deliver.

“We are ready to serve the people of KZN.” He said this starts with sustainable water, electricity and maintenance of infrastructure. “One of the province’s weaknesses has been the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

“We are committed to providing clean running water to the people of KZN and roads that are free of potholes.” Gcwabaza said they planned to tackle crime by dealing with the socio-economic problems plaguing communities. “Crime is a product of unemployment. We need to create jobs.

“Crime is also a product of general social ills. Like alcohol abuse which needs to be addresses. “We also need to ensure police work is strengthened.” He said that traditional leadership must be empowered to work with leadership to ensure there is law abidance.

“Neglect of the role of traditional leaders in the community has contributed to social ills.” He said the party would also focus on education and skills building. When asked how Jacob Zuma felt about the MK Party’s seeming victory, Gcwabaza said: “I am certain he is very happy.”