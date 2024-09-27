‘We could not support mediocre governance’: Action SA on removal of Tshwane DA mayor

ActionSA has welcomed the removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Cilliers Brink by the City of Tshwane Councillors, marking an end to the DA’s eight-year reign in the capital city. This comes after Brink was removed by a motion of no confidence on Thurday, September 26 which was supported by the African National Congress (ANC) and ActionSA Tshwane councillors and other political parties for persistent service delivery failures and the mismanagement of public finances.

ActionSA has emphasised that this move was driven by a commitment to improving governance and service delivery across Tshwane, particularly in township communities where residents have long felt neglected. According to Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson, the decision to oust Brink stemmed from the belief that under his leadership, the city was moving in the wrong direction. He pointed to research which was conducted by ActionSA, which found that only 36% of respondents believed the city had improved over the past 18 months, while 54% felt that conditions had worsened.

Ngobeni said the data also revealed a stark contrast between suburban and township service delivery. In suburban areas, 64% of residents felt that services had improved, but in the townships, this figure dropped to a shocking 24%. "These disparities in service delivery are unacceptable, and we could not, in good conscience, continue to support a mayor who has no discernible constituency in the townships of the city he governed," Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni also acknowledged ActionSA’s previous involvement in the DA-led coalition government, but highlighted the party’s growing dissatisfaction with what he described as "mediocre governance“. He explained that the DA's control of key portfolios, such as utilities, which oversees essential services like water, electricity, and sanitation, had not delivered the improvements residents needed, particularly in township areas. He also emphasised ActionSA’s commitment to serving all residents of Tshwane and stated that the party will continue to work with other political entities in the coming days to elect a new executive mayor who can prioritise the delivery of quality services.

"Within the next 14 days, we will again join forces to vote in a new mayor who will address the needs of all communities, especially those in the townships," Ngobeni said. ActionSA has pledged to remain accountable to its members, supporters, and the broader community, with a renewed focus on improving service delivery and governance in the capital city. ‘’ActionSA is and will forever be beholden to our members and supporters, and the delivery of quality services to all residents of the nation’s capital.’’