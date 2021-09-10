We did not declare donations because we did not have anything to declare, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his party’s decision not to declare their donors to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) saying they did not get donations above R100 000. The IEC had revealed that the ANC, DA and Action SA were the only parties in South Africa to make declarations in line with the Political Party Funding Act.

The EFF and other parties in Parliament did not declare their funding sources as required. However, Malema said they did not declare anything because they did not receive amounts above the threshold. During the campaign trail in Alexandra on Friday, Malema told media that EFF did not declare its funding sources to the IEC because they did not get any donations above R100 000 between April and June when the new law kicked in.

“There is nothing to declare, they are called donations. The EFF survived through parliament money, through IEC money and party levies. Party levies are what our public representatives contribute every month and that’s what makes the EFF survive,” said Malema. “There is nothing that gets into EFF coffers which is more than R100 000. We are going to be audited, and the auditor and financial statements will be sent to the IEC so they satisfy themselves.” He said the other parties have their own donors.