We did not disband the ANCWL. We disbanded the ANCWL NEC, says Paul Mashatile

Johannesburg - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the ANC has not completely disbanded the ANC Women's League. Mashatile made these remarks during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Thursday where he gave a report on the outcomes of the party's two-day special national executive committee meeting held this past weekend.

According to Mashatile, while a decision had been taken by the NEC to dissolve the ANCWL NEC, the women's structure, however, still remains in place. Mashatile says that the decision comes as the NEC's term has lapsed. "The NEC of the women's league's term has come to an end because according to the law, their term was only five years, but they are on seven years now," he said.

Mashatile also said that the NEC had since adopted the Letsema campaign aimed at "reconnectinng the ANC with the masses". "We are beginning to feel that there is a bit of distance and people in our community because members of the ANC are preoccupied with internal matters, so we decided to have a Letsema campaign where we go out to communities," he said. Mashatile says that the campaign will focus on issues directly affecting people on the ground.

"For instance, many communities are preoccupied with challenges of clean water, safer communities and problems of lack of proper roles, as well as community facilities. "We believe that once our members start working with communities and understanding their issues, we can build a broad front in which we work with the organs of civil society, civil organisations to be able to address issues that are affecting people on the ground," he said. Mashatile further said that the 'Letsema campaign' is the kind of approach they will take in response to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, on the much contentious step-aside policy, Mashatile has said that when the party has utilised the guidelines effectively last year, (where) it has been agreed that the Nasrec resolutions is a living document which can be enriched from time to time. "So it's not cast in stone," he stated. Addressing questions about ANC members who have been implicated in acts of corruption or wrong doing but still occupy positions or continue to accept nominations for leadership roles, Mashatile has said that the NEC has debated the matter and has agreed that when a member has stepped aside voluntarily, they shall not make themselves available to be elected in positions "and this could be in a BEC, REC, PEC or even in the NEC“.

He has also said that the reason for the decision is to ensure that leaders and members of the ANC are not beyond reproach. "... At all times if there are allegations against any leader of the ANC, if you are charged and appear in a court of law for corruption or serious crimes, you should voluntarily step aside," he said. He has said that in the event that a member does not step aside, the organisation will be forced to consult the constitution and deal with the person accordingly.