‘We don’t beg Zille’: Mbalula says ANC in charge of GNU

The Democratic Alliance’s Helen Zille is a mouthpiece who seeks to sow discord in the Government of National Unity (GNU), according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who urged South Africans not to take offence at her remarks because his party is leading the pack. Mbalula said it was Zille’s job and other political parties to speak ill of the ANC in a bid to dethrone it.

“We are a leading party, the largest one, the biggest expression of the will of the people. We are not going to be engaged in polemics with Zille or whoever wishes. “Stop being irritated by Zille every time she says she wants to see the ANC dead, it is her job, like all others,” he said. Mbalula assured the people that the GNU would speak in one voice, despite the negative talk from other parties or individuals.

“GNU will speak in one voice in relation to government progress,” he added. The GNU concept was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC lost the majority in the May 29 national and provincial elections. Mbalula was responding to Zille’s comments that the new government set-up was actually a coalition between her party and the ANC, and not a GNU.