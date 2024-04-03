'We don't care who you are': ANC Youth League says Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must face full might of the law

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must recuse herself from the ANC brand name and should face the full might of the law, said ANC Youth League secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle. He said she must not taint the "good" ANC brand name through her actions.

"She must face the mighty hand of the law and must recuse herself from the brand name ANC and deal with the brand name Mapisa-Nqakula," he said. He accused former president Jacob Zuma of dragging the ANC’s name through the mud, adding “we are trying to clean this good brand from the ills of the MK Party leader". Ngudle stated that regardless of political affiliation and position, anyone who was found in the wrong must face the music.

"We respect and love her, and if she has been found in the wrong, she must face the law. Renewal of the ANC is clear: If you are found in the wrong, don't drag the organisation into that," he said. Ngudle addressed the media on Wednesday at the party's headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, to give an update on its national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC) meeting. The ANC has developed a step-aside rule that requires members to be charged with corruption or other serious criminal activities to exclude themselves from any events that the party would host.

It further states that those charged may not hold positions of responsibility in the legislative sector such as parliamentary Speaker, deputy, and chief whip. "Face the music, because your act was not the act of the ANC, but an individual one but it's now dragging the ANC's name," he said. This is after drama unfolded when the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) raided her Joburg home.

The raid was linked to a probe into alleged corruption during the speaker's time as defence minister. Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of taking bribes amounting to R2.3 million from a supplier in the Department of Defence. She has denied the allegations of corruption levelled against her.