Pretoria - ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence proposing to remove Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda saying he can’t be trusted. ActionSA said Gwamanda failed to clear his name on several occasions over fraud allegations levelled against him.

On Monday, the party called on Gwamanda to use the State of the City Address (SOCA) to come clean on serious allegations of criminal wrongdoing. “It is evident from his SOCA of Tuesday that Gwamanda did not take this demand seriously and this is why ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence to remove him from office,” said ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni. Ngobeni said Gwamanda was exposed on Carte Blanche that through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, he scammed innocent residents into investing in what is believed to be a scheme which consisted of an investment wing and a funeral plan.

There were also serious questions about his claims of academic qualifications. He said since those allegations, Gwamanda has not taken the council or residents into his confidence to provide any assurance about these serious allegations. “Johannesburg residents cannot be asked to blindly place their trust in a mayor’s leadership of a R70bn municipality when he has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head in a coalition arrangement where his strings are pulled by parties such as the ANC and EFF,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni added that Gwamanda’s continued silence nearly one month later, can only be construed as his wish not to incriminate himself. Earlier, the debate on the SOCA had to be adjourned after Gwamanda fell ill and had to receive medical attention. According to statement released by his office, Gwamanda had not been feeling well since Tuesday.

The office said he went against medical advice and attended the SOCA which was held on Tuesday. “He was seen by his medical team immediately after the address yesterday,” read the statement. The statement added that his condition deteriorated on Wednesday and his medical team advised that he be excused immediately to receive medical attention and be under observation.