‘We feel the MK Party and PA effect’: ActionSA’s Mashaba admits they are running the show

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) were among the major reasons why some political parties were receiving jabs in the election results, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said on Friday. MK Party was on Friday night, in the top five of the leading contenders in the polls, sitting at position three, kicking the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to fourth.

“From day one, we were very bullish but one thing we missed was the emergence of MKP. It really took all of us by surprise,” Mashaba said echoing the sentiments of leader from other parties. “No one can dispute the impact of MKP. The party of a former president… I am not sure if it has ever happened in the world but with us, it has happened.” Mashaba spoke to the media at the National Results Centre (ROC) in Midrand on Friday after arriving to monitor the results.

He admitted that the MKP and PA were running the show in this election. “No one can dispute the impact of MKP. The party of a former president… I am not sure if it has ever happened in the world but with us, it has happened,” he said. Mashaba said they won’t “commit suicide” because the MKP was running away with the election results.

Mashaba said he was not happy with their numbers because of how they ran their campaign across the country but said he remained hopeful. “These numbers are not what we were expecting but for us as a party…but here is an opportunity for us to be in parliament for the first time,” he said. Meanwhile, Mashaba said he was happy that ANC had no majority anymore to push its “agenda”.

He said the ActionSA has played a key role in ensuring that the ruling party was down. ActionSA is sitting on just over 100,000 votes. [email protected]