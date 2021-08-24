We have enough vaccines, says Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there is a sufficient supply of vaccines for people to receive the jab. He told the portfolio committee on Tuesday evening that the vaccination drive was going well with more young people getting the vaccine.

Phaahla said the target was to vaccinate up to 70% of the population by the end of the year. But they have agreements with the suppliers of vaccines to deliver the doses of vaccines in the next few months. “Where we are honourable members, we are at a stage where the supply of vaccines is fairly stable. We do have adequate supplies. We are very confident that during the course of this month, going into next month and if the suppliers continue to supply as agreed, we should be able to have enough stock to continue to administer the vaccine to our people right up to the end of the year,” said Phaahla.

Phaahla also said they have a sufficient number of staff members to administer the jabs. The provinces have also been involved in ramping up the vaccination programme. When the government opened up the vaccination programme to those who were 18 years and older there has been an increase in the numbers of people getting vaccines, said Phaahla.

He said the weekends, which were usually quiet, were busy this time around when more young people were brought onto the programme. Phaahla said the uptake was also high on Monday with more people attending. The government still continued to encourage people to take the vaccine, he said.