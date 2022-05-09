We have gone through our litmus test, says Mabuyane after clean sweep at provincial conference

Cape Town – Re-elected ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says the bigger battle lies ahead for the ruling party after it went through a litmus test in the elective conference in the Eastern Cape. Mabuyane said the 2024 national and provincial elections would be a challenge for the party as it tried to retain power while opposition parties were gunning for it.

Mabuyane’s slate made a clean sweep at the Eastern Cape provincial conference after delays over credentials for some of the branches. The elections saw Mabuyane beat Babalo Madikizela by 812 votes to 662. Mlungisi Mvoko was elected his deputy. Lulama Ngcukayitobi was re-elected as provincial secretary after he won against Terris Ntuthu. Helen Sauls-August kept her position as deputy provincial secretary. She won against Weziwe Tikane-Gxothiwe.

Andile Lungisa lost to Zolile Williams for the position of treasurer. Mabuyane said the ANC had gone through a serious test after the conference. On Saturday some of the members took the party to court to challenge the inclusion of some delegates to the conference.

But they lost the court battle. The ANC had to deal with the issue of credentials. Mabuyane said this was not easy for the party.

“It’s been a challenge. We have gone through some litmus test,” he said. He said they were in the renewal process. “We are here to make sure that the ANC is moving forward. We have said this, Nasrec was a Damascus moment. The ANC must renew, we continue with that. Delegates have affirmed our view that we are on the right track as a province. We are looking forward to 2024. We don’t have time,” said Mabuyane.