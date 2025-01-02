'We lost elections, GNU oppresses citizens but we remain unshakeable' - EFF

The EFF said the so-called Government of National Unity (GNU) has shown its true colours by pandering to the white minority, which has highlighted the urgent need to save the oppressed South Africans. The red berets made the remarks while wishing citizens a happy new year.

Entering into 2025, the EFF promised to champion the people’s concerns in Parliament and also on the ground. The party acknowledged its failure to win the May 29 national and provincial elections but said they would return stronger. “Therefore, as we look ahead to 2025, the EFF reaffirms its commitment to tackling these challenges head-on. We pledge to intensify the fight against poverty by advocating for equitable land redistribution, job creation, and sustainable economic policies.

“We will continue to demand accountability and decisive action to address GBV and protect the vulnerable,” it said. According to the EFF, South Africa continues to grapple with profound challenges that hinder its progress toward equality and justice. “Poverty remains one of the most pressing issues, with millions living below the poverty line, struggling to access basic necessities like food, water, and shelter. Unemployment, especially among the youth, has reached alarming levels, contributing to hopelessness and deepening inequality.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to terrorize women and children across the country, with insufficient institutional responses to combat this crisis effectively,” he said. Additionally, crime remains pervasive, threatening the safety and security of communities nationwide, driven in part by systemic failures and socio-economic conditions. The EFF said it would still push for policies that combat crime and corruption, ensuring that all South Africans can live in a safe and just society.