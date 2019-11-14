Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has expressed her condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke, who passed away on Thursday after a long illness.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leadership is beyond measure," said Dlamini-Zuma.

On behalf of government and South Africans she expressed her deepest condolences to the AmaXhosa Royal Family and the community as a whole, on the passing of Sigcawu.

Sigcawu became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until he passed away on Thursday. He was the first King in South Africa to be coronated in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

“Our country has lost a leader who was close to his people; a torch-bearer for peace and unity,” Dlamini-Zuma said. 

“As government, we are proud to have worked with such a great leader. Kumkani Zwelonke will forever be remembered with great respect and admiration for his dedication and selflessness in serving his people. Lala kahle Tshawe!"

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said it was deeply saddened by the news of Sigcawu's passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the King of amaXhosa who took the interests of his nation in heart. We convey a heartfelt word of condolences to the family and amaXhosa nation,” committee chairperson, Faith Muthambi said.

African News Agency (ANA)