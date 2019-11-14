Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has expressed her condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke, who passed away on Thursday after a long illness. "I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leadership is beyond measure," said Dlamini-Zuma.

On behalf of government and South Africans she expressed her deepest condolences to the AmaXhosa Royal Family and the community as a whole, on the passing of Sigcawu.

Sigcawu became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until he passed away on Thursday. He was the first King in South Africa to be coronated in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

“Our country has lost a leader who was close to his people; a torch-bearer for peace and unity,” Dlamini-Zuma said.