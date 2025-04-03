'We prioritise the vulnerable‘ | Mashatile stands firm on Budget approval amid DA opposition

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has hit back at opposition on the National Budget’s approval, saying that any budget that ignores the needs of the marginalised is not for people and “therefore must be rejected". Mashatile made the remarks Thursday in his keynote address at the Gauteng Investment Conference, held at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

“This address takes place a day after Parliament voted in favour of the fiscal framework presented by the Finance Committee, led by Dr John Moswanganyi, in the National Assembly,” Mashatile said. “Fundamentally, ours is a commitment to enriching and transforming not only our economy but the lives of our people as well.” Mashatile, who is also a member of the African National Congress (ANC), which leads the Government of National Unity (GNU), fired back at critics after the ANC passed the budget despite opposition.

The ANC-led government passed the budget in Parliament with support from smaller parties, without the approval of the Democratic Alliance (DA). The budget passed with 194 votes in favour and 182 against, allowing Parliament to continue with the remaining budget legislation. “Any view on the budget that seeks to reject the commitment our government has to the vulnerable and marginalised is not a budget that is for the people and must therefore be rejected,” Mashatile said in his virtual address. Mashatile argued that the budget process showed that democracy in South Africa exists and works.

“As we continue our efforts toward building an equal, united, and prosperous society, we should be encouraged by this,” he said. “Our country is determined to achieve growth and provide a quality of life for all South Africans.” Mashatile’s remarks come as the DA, which is part of the GNU, has expressed strong opposition after the ANC passed the controversial budget. The future of the DA in the GNU remains uncertain, as the ANC had to seek backing from smaller parties to pass the budget. DA leader John Steenhuisen has said the party will challenge Parliament’s passing of the 2025/26 National Budget in the Western Cape High Court.

“This VAT hike budget will make life more expensive for everyone, and the DA will go to court to fight for the interests of all South Africans,” Steenhuisen said. He argued that Parliament’s processing of the VAT budget was both unlawful and unconstitutional, despite the backing from ActionSA, which helped the ANC secure the vote. Steenhuisen also criticised political parties that supported the budget, claiming they made life financially difficult for citizens.

"It is unthinkable that ActionSA has handed this VAT hike to the ANC on a platter, and it is both unlawful and unconstitutional how Parliament processed the budget," he said. "ActionSA and the ANC were joined in passing this VAT budget by the IFP, PA, GOOD, Rise Mzansi, UDM, PAC, Al-Jamah, and BOSA, who collectively have chosen to make life more expensive for South Africans."