East London - The African National Congress wants to spread a new culture of "being on time", ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told the party's 106th birthday celebrations at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Addressing thousands of supporters, Ramaphosa said, "As you can see, this year we started on time. It's a clear signal that things are changing. The NEC [national executive committee] meeting also started on time. [Former president] Nelson Mandela would have been pleased... We want a new culture to spread. When we have a meeting, it should start on time." Punctuality had to be central to "meeting culture" in future.

Earlier, Ramaphosa intervened in the booing of President Jacob Zuma by sections of the crowd in the stadium, saying "today [Saturday] it's a day of happiness, it's a day of rejoicing, and not a day of doing other things."

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to ANC stalwarts of the Eastern Cape. "Here you will hear the ground shaking, you will know that you are in the home of giants. As we take the ANC into an era of renewal and service to the people of this country, we re-affirm ANC commitment to the values and principles our legends committed their lives to."

African News Agency/ANA