We want Pretoria back, Ramaphosa declares at ANC manifesto launch

Pretoria - As ANC supporters descended on Pretoria for the launch of the party's manifesto, party president Cyril Ramaphosa made clear that the party was committed to regaining control of the capital city. He said the city had been run by other political parties for the past five years, and the people living there have suffered because of this.

“In many areas of this city, rubbish is not collected regularly and lies in huge dumps, attracting flies and rats. Informal settlements have not been upgraded and the city has failed to make land available so that residents can access serviced stands and move out of inhumane settlements on dolomitic land. “Throughout the city, infrastructure funds are diverted while residents living in coloured, Indian and African communities face burst pipes, over-flowing sewage, roads filled with potholes and dilapidated parks and sports facilities. "And so, we come to you today, and call on you to come out and vote for the ANC so that we can again govern here in Pretoria and in many other towns and cities," Ramaphosa said.

Delivering his keynote address during the ANC's election manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria, Ramaphosa noted that during his campaigning he had found South Africans who wanted “simple things”. He said people wanted water, electricity, sanitation and refuse removal. “They want tarred roads and paved pavements, potholes to be filled, illegal dumps removed and parks with safe facilities,” he said. He added that people had made it clear that they wanted strong leaders who put the interests of the people first – “leaders who are not corrupt, who will not divert money meant for service delivery into their own pockets.

“One of the biggest pledges the ANC makes to you is that we are doing things better and differently to make sure the best people run municipalities,” he said. “They also want the ANC to correct its mistakes and once again selflessly serve all the people of South Africa. We are gathered here to answer that call,” he said. He added that the party’s manifesto was based on a commitment to do better.

“We will do better. Much better than we have done in the past. We have not always done the best we were meant to do, and have not always done the best we are capable of doing. We have made mistakes and not always put the best people in government,” he said. Ramaphosa said the party was now leading a new era of accountability and consequence management. “Now is the time for us to focus on local government, and we intend to do just that,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the party’s priority was to create more opportunities for young people at a faster rate, with the party committing to amend or repeal restrictive by-laws that prevented people from earning a living. He promised to remove any licence fees that small and medium enterprises had to pay to do business, and committed to “put all that red tape into the dustbin so we can free small and medium enterprises”. In his keynote address, Ramaphosa also stated that unemployment was the key focus area that the party was going to be working on going forward.

Talking on the issue of food security, Ramaphosa said that many people in our country went to bed hungry, and that the Covid-19 pandemic had made this situation worse. “The ANC will work with communities to fight hunger. We will make sure school feeding schemes and soup kitchens function properly. We will support community and co-operative food gardens, making municipal land available for such projects to support schools and the poor,” he said. Ramaphosa promised that the ANC would link food production to support small-scale farmers and local procurement.